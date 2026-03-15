De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Expected to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Melton (knee) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melton sat out of Sunday's game as he continues to manage a left knee injury, but head coach Steve Kerr stated pregame that he expects Melton to be available Monday. Over his last five appearances, Melton is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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