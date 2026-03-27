De'Anthony Melton Injury: Iffy for Friday

Melton (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The Warriors are calling this injury management, so a maintenance day is on the table for Melton. In his most recent game against the Nets on Wednesday, Melton had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes.