De'Anthony Melton Injury: Iffy for Friday
Melton (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
The Warriors are calling this injury management, so a maintenance day is on the table for Melton. In his most recent game against the Nets on Wednesday, Melton had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes.
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