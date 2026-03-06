De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Iffy to face Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Melton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Melton continues to be day-to-day with his ongoing knee soreness. If the veteran guard is unable to play, the Warriors could be very thin in the backcourt -- Will Richard (ankle) and Seth Curry (back) are also questionable.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago