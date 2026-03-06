De'Anthony Melton Injury: Iffy to face Thunder
Melton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Melton continues to be day-to-day with his ongoing knee soreness. If the veteran guard is unable to play, the Warriors could be very thin in the backcourt -- Will Richard (ankle) and Seth Curry (back) are also questionable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 286 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More