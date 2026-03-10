De'Anthony Melton Injury: Listed as questionable
Melton (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
After Monday's loss to Utah, head coach Steve Kerr said Melton was limited to 20 minutes so that he could play Tuesday. However, he's now dealing with left adductor soreness, and he's no longer a lock to play.
