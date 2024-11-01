Fantasy Basketball
De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Out another three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Melton (back) will miss Golden State's next three contests, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Melton is dealing with inflammation in his lower back that will force him to extend his absence streak to at least five games. In his absence, Lindy Waters and Moses Moody are candidates to continue receiving increased playing time. Melton's next chance to suit up is against Cleveland on Nov. 8.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
