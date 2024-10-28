De'Anthony Melton Injury: Out at least two games

Melton (back) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans or Wednesday for a rematch against the Pelicans, the Warriors announced Monday.

Melton is dealing with a strained lower back, but imaging revealed no structural damage. Melton will be re-evaluated Friday, so he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Houston. Stephen Curry (ankle) is out and Andrew Wiggins (back) is questionable Tuesday, so Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield could see their fantasy appeal increase significantly.