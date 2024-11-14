De'Anthony Melton Injury: Out with ACL sprain

The Warriors announced Thursday that Melton has been diagnosed with a sprained ACL in his left knee. He'll miss Friday's game against the Grizzlies, and further updates on his status will provided when available.

Golden State isn't yet offering up a firm timetable for Melton's return, as he's scheduled to undergo further testing before the team offers more clarity. In any case, given that Melton is dealing with structural damage to his knee, fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss multiple weeks, even if he ultimately avoids surgery. The loss of Melton should ease some of the crowding in Golden State's wing rotation, potentially opening up more minutes for the likes of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, among others.