De'Anthony Melton Injury: Questionable for Friday
Melton is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to left adductor injury management.
Melton is in danger of missing a second straight contest with the issue. With Stephen Curry's (knee) void in the lineup already freeing up plenty of usage and playing time, Gary Payton, Will Richard and Pat Spencer would all see more involvement in the backcourt if Melton is unable to give it a go Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 2515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More