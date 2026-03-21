De'Anthony Melton Injury: Questionable versus Hawks
Melton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Melton had only five points in Wednesday's loss to Boston. While he managed to turn things around offensively versus Detroit, the Warriors may not have him Saturday, the second of back-to-back outings. With Gary Payton II (knee) also in danger of missing this one, Pat Spencer, averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 12 starts throughout the campaign, could find himself back in the starting lineup. If anything, Spencer might see more work. The same would apply to Will Richard.
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