De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Questionable with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Melton (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Coming off a 20-point performance in Sunday's win, Melton's status for Tuesday is in question due to a left knee injury. The guard has started each of the past six contests, averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per game during that stretch. Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard are candidates to enter the starting five and see increased minutes if Melton is ruled out.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
