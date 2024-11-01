De'Anthony Melton Injury: Remains out Saturday

Melton (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Melton is dealing with inflammation in his lower back and will miss a third consecutive game Saturday. With the 26-year-old and Stephen Curry (ankle) both out, Lindy Waters and Moses Moody are candidates for an increased role. In three regular-season appearances, Melton has averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 rebounds across 16.7 minutes per game.