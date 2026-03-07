De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Melton (knee) will not play Saturday against the Thunder.

Melton was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. The Warriors also have a back-to-back set coming up on Monday and Tuesday, and the best-case scenario for Melton's fantasy managers is that he will be cleared for one of those.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
