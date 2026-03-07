De'Anthony Melton Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Melton (knee) will not play Saturday against the Thunder.
Melton was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. The Warriors also have a back-to-back set coming up on Monday and Tuesday, and the best-case scenario for Melton's fantasy managers is that he will be cleared for one of those.
