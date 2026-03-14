De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Melton is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to left knee injury management.

Melton is sitting out the first half of this back-to-back set. The likes of Pat Spencer, Will Richard and Gary Payton could all see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues for the depleted Warriors on Sunday.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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