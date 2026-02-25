De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 10:42am

Melton won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management.

Since being cleared to make his season debut Dec. 4 after completing his recovery from ACL surgery, Melton has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set. As such, Melton's absence for Wednesday's contest isn't overly surprising, even though the 27-year-old guard is coming off his best game of his season. In Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans, Melton played a season-high 28 minutes and recorded 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Golden State has five more back-to-backs remaining this season following Wednesday's contest, and head coach Steve Kerr indicated that Melton is getting close to being cleared on consecutive days, per Evan Webeck of the California Post. The Warriors' next back-to-back set will arrive March 9 and 10 against the Jazz and Bulls, respectively.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago