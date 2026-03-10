De'Anthony Melton Injury: Uncertain to play Tuesday
Melton is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to left adductor soreness.
After Monday's loss to Utah, head coach Steve Kerr said Melton was limited to 20 minutes so that he could play Tuesday. However, while Melton had previously sat out one half of back-to-back sets due to left knee injury maintenance, he's now on the Warriors' injury report with a new health concern. The questionable tag implies that Melton could still play Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors ultimately erred on the side of caution and held him out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 29 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2811 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 2514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More