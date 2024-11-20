De'Anthony Melton Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Melton will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ACL, the team announced Wednesday.

Melton had been diagnosed with a sprained left ACL but further testing revealed he'll require season-ending surgery. The 26-year-old's first season in Golden State comes to an end after six games played. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 20.2 minutes and made two starts. Lindy Waters, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are the likeliest candidates for more minutes the rest of the way. Melton is in the last year of the two-year contract he signed with the Trail Blazers in July of 2022.