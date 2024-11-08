De'Anthony Melton Injury: Warming up with intention to play

Coach Steve Kerr said that Melton (back), who is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melton is in jeopardy of missing his sixth straight game due to a strained back. The 26-year-old's status will remain something to monitor ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. However, if Melton is unable to suit up, Gary Payton is a candidate for an uptick in playing time.