De'Anthony Melton Injury: Warming up with intention to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Coach Steve Kerr said that Melton (back), who is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melton is in jeopardy of missing his sixth straight game due to a strained back. The 26-year-old's status will remain something to monitor ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. However, if Melton is unable to suit up, Gary Payton is a candidate for an uptick in playing time.

