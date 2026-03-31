De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Melton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left thumb strain.

The thumb injury is a new concern for Melton, whose next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against Cleveland. Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton (knee) are candidates for expanded roles in Melton's stead.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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