De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Melton (knee) will not play Wednesday against Memphis.

This is an expected update for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Melton is coming off the best game of his season as he produced 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans. In his absence, guys like Moses Moody and Gui Santos could see heavy run.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
