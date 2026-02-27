De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Melton (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Melton did not play in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management. The veteran wing has been given the green light to play Saturday, and his return will likely result in Will Richard being bumped to the bench. Melton has started in each of his last seven outings and averaged 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 threes and 2.0 steals over 25.3 minutes per game over that span.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton
