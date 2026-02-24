De'Anthony Melton News: Available Tuesday
Melton (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Melton's availability Tuesday makes him a rest candidate for Wednesday's tilt in Memphis. The guard has started six consecutive games, averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest. When available, Melton should continue to see an uptick in usage until Stephen Curry (knee) returns to action.
