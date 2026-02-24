De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:11am

Melton (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Melton's availability Tuesday makes him a rest candidate for Wednesday's tilt in Memphis. The guard has started six consecutive games, averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest. When available, Melton should continue to see an uptick in usage until Stephen Curry (knee) returns to action.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton
