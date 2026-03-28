De'Anthony Melton News: Available versus Denver
Melton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Denver.
Melton didn't play Friday versus Washington. However, he was unavailable for maintenance purposes, so most assumed he would be back for this one. With Melton back in the mix, Will Richard (heel), who got the start against the Wizards, will presumably head back to the bench, assuming he can shed his questionable designation and suit up.
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