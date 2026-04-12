De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Melton will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Melton came off the bench during Friday's game against the Kings, but he will return to a starting role Sunday. Across his last five starts, Melton holds averages of 6.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 23.6 minutes per contest.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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