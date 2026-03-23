De'Anthony Melton News: Cleared to play Monday

Melton (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Melton was previously listed as probable due to a left hand contusion and will suit up in Monday's road contest as expected. Since entering the starting lineup Feb. 5, the 27-year-old is averaging 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 16 appearances.