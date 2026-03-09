De'Anthony Melton News: Expects to play Tuesday

Melton will play in Tuesday's game against Chicago, marking the first time this season he'll appear in both legs of a back-to-back, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Melton finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to Utah.

Melton was held to 20 minutes in an effort to ensure he could go Tuesday night, and he still managed to lead Golden State in scoring. He's now put up 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups. The Warriors have yet to comment on whether the 27-year-old will face a minutes limit Tuesday, though it wouldn't be a shock to see his playing time monitored closely.