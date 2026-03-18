De'Anthony Melton News: Held to five points on nine shots
Melton closed with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics.
Melton couldn't get anything going against the Celtics' No. 1-rated defense, and he's headed for another tough matchup Friday against the Pistons, who rank in the top three in defensive efficiency. That game will also be the first of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Melton will get hit with a maintenance day.
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