De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Just misses double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:59am

Melton produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old wing fell one board short of his first double-double of the season. Melton has been busy defensively lately, snatching seven steals over the last two games, and over 14 games since the All-Star break, he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 threes in 25.1 minutes.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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