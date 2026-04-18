De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Nears double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 11:48am

Melton tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during the Warriors' 111-96 loss to the Suns in Friday's Western Conference Play-In Tournament game.

Melton ended the 2025-26 season with a productive showing off the bench, finishing second on the Warriors in both points and rebounds behind Brandin Podziemski. Melton spent most of the season on the bench but was a regular member of the Warriors' starting five across 23 games from Feb. 5 to April 9. Over that span, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 threes, and 1.7 steals over 24.7 minutes per game. Melton has a $3.45 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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