De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Melton (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Jazz.

Melton will return from a one-game absence Monday, which will likely result in Pat Spencer heading back to the second unit. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.6 steals per game this season.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
