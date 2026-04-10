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De'Anthony Melton News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Melton won't start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Warriors will go with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting five, pushing Melton to the second unit for the first time since Feb. 3. He has averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game across 24 appearances off the bench this season.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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