De'Anthony Melton News: Paces shorthanded Warriors in loss
Melton finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.
The 18 points led Golden State on the night, and Melton was one of seven Warriors to reach double digits as the home side went with a balanced attack in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Melton has started five straight games with Curry sidelined but hasn't played more than 25 minutes in any of them, averaging 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 boards, 2.0 threes and 1,8 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1714 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2625 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players28 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2031 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1932 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More