De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Pops for 20 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Melton produced 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Melton made his presence felt in the Warriors' win, hitting the 20-point mark and recording a game-high four steals. After coming off the bench in his first 24 appearances of the season, the guard has now started six straight games, entering Sunday averaging 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest across his first five starts. Melton may not post gaudy numbers, but he carries intrigue and value while holding a starting role in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee).

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
