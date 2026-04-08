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De'Anthony Melton News: Pops for game-high 21 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Melton supplied 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 victory over Sacramento.

The 21 points led all scorers on the night, and represented Melton's best scoring effort since he delivered 27 points against the Wizards on March 16. The 27-year-old guard remained in the starting five Tuesday while Stephen Curry came off the bench for a second straight game, but the two are likely to swap places once Curry is cleared for a full workload. Melton has started 22 straight games since Curry was originally shut down in early February with a knee injury, averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 threes in 25.2 minutes over that span.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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