De'Anthony Melton News: Pours in 22, will play Tuesday

Melton racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.

After sitting out the Warriors' previous game Saturday against the Thunder due to left knee injury management, Melton returned to the starting five Monday and inflicted swift damage in his limited floor time. According to Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that the Warriors deliberately capped Melton at 20 minutes to ensure his availability for the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Bulls. Expect Melton to have his minutes monitored to some degree in that contest as well since he'll be playing both ends of a back-to-back set for the first time this season following his return from a torn ACL.