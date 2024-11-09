De'Anthony Melton News: Receives 18 minutes in return

Melton (back) recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's 136-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a right lower back strain, Melton was part of a messy 12-man rotation which -- along with the blowout -- suppressed the minutes of all Warriors players. Though Stephen Curry shouldn't be in danger of falling below the 30-minute threshold in competitive contests, players like Melton could struggle to see enough playing time to deliver consistent fantasy value outside of deep leagues so long as head coach Steve Kerr keeps the 12-man rotation in place. The Warriors had entered Friday with a 7-1 record before being thoroughly outplayed by the Cavaliers and trailing by 41 points at halftime, so Kerr could look to shake up the team's substitution patterns heading into Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.