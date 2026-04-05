De'Anthony Melton News: Remaining in starting lineup
Melton will start in Sunday's game against Houston, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Stephen Curry will return and play in his first game since January 30. However, the multi-time All-Star will come off the bench, keeping Melton in the starting lineup for at least one more contest. The 27-year-old has started 20 times throughout the campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.9 steals across 25.1 minutes.
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