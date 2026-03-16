De'Anthony Melton News: Removed from injury report

Melton (knee) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Wizards.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to the Knicks, Melton is good to go for the second part of this back-to-back. The 27-year-old is worth deploying in most fantasy leagues, as Melton has averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game over his last nine contests.