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De'Anthony Melton News: Reverting to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Melton won't start Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Gui Santos will enter the starting five Wednesday, pushing Melton to the second unit. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.6 minutes per showing over 25 appearances off the bench during the regular season.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
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