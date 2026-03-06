De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Scores 23 points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:57am

Melton ended Thursday's 115-113 overtime victory over Houston with 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes.

Melton not only ended as one of the top scorers for the Warriors in this game, but he also posted a loaded line that included two or more tallies in each of the five major categories. Melton also bounced back from the seven-point output (3-14 FG) in the loss to the Clippers on Monday. He's averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the All-Star break and should continue to see an elevated role as long as Stephen Curry (knee) remains sidelined.

