De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Scores team-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Melton racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.

Melton returned from a one-game absence and inflicted swift damage with only 20 minutes of floor time. A knee injury has hampered the veteran, but his presence in Tuesday's back-to-back would be a positive sign of his complete recovery from the issue. A healthy Melton significantly boosts the Warriors' playoff prospects, as they need all the production they can get.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago