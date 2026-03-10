De'Anthony Melton News: Scores team-high 22 points
Melton racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.
Melton returned from a one-game absence and inflicted swift damage with only 20 minutes of floor time. A knee injury has hampered the veteran, but his presence in Tuesday's back-to-back would be a positive sign of his complete recovery from the issue. A healthy Melton significantly boosts the Warriors' playoff prospects, as they need all the production they can get.
