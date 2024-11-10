De'Anthony Melton News: Starting Sunday
Melton is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Melton will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Sunday as Gary Payton retreats to the bench. Melton missed five straight games due to a back injury, but he came off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers, and he finished that game with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now