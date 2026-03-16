De'Anthony Melton News: Strong performance in win

Melton closed with 27 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Monday's 125-117 victory over the Wizards.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to the Knicks for left knee injury management, Melton returned with force Monday, scoring 27 points in a winning effort. Impressively, the guard produced that scoring output without converting a three-pointer, an aberration from the 2.9 made threes he averaged in his first eight 20-plus point performances of the season. Melton has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his past four appearances.