De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Struggles to score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Melton racked up seven points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Melton continues to work his way back from last year's ACL surgery, and he remains a strong source of triples and swipes despite Monday's dud. The veteran guard has averaged 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game over his last six contests.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton
