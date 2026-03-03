De'Anthony Melton News: Struggles to score in loss
Melton racked up seven points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Melton continues to work his way back from last year's ACL surgery, and he remains a strong source of triples and swipes despite Monday's dud. The veteran guard has averaged 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game over his last six contests.
