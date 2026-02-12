De'Anthony Melton News: Turns in 17 points during loss

Melton provided 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Spurs.

Melton has come in handy during Stephen Curry's (knee) absence. Pat Spencer and Brandin Podziemski have lacked the consistency needed to address the gap, which has thrust Melton into a more prominent role. The roster was trimmed after the Buddy Hield/Jonathan Kuminga trade, and it's likely that Melton's role won't be affected much when Curry returns.