De'Anthony Melton headshot

De'Anthony Melton News: Turns in 17 points during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:33am

Melton provided 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Spurs.

Melton has come in handy during Stephen Curry's (knee) absence. Pat Spencer and Brandin Podziemski have lacked the consistency needed to address the gap, which has thrust Melton into a more prominent role. The roster was trimmed after the Buddy Hield/Jonathan Kuminga trade, and it's likely that Melton's role won't be affected much when Curry returns.

De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Anthony Melton See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago