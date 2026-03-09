Deivon Smith Injury: Out with wrist injury
Smith (wrist) didn't play in Sunday's 113-104 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Smith is dealing with a wrist injury, making his status uncertain going forward. The undrafted rookie's absence opens up sizable usage and playing time -- Smith is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 27.9 minutes per game over nine appearances for the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Deivon Smith
Free Agent
