Deivon Smith headshot

Deivon Smith Injury: Out with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Smith (wrist) didn't play in Sunday's 113-104 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Smith is dealing with a wrist injury, making his status uncertain going forward. The undrafted rookie's absence opens up sizable usage and playing time -- Smith is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 27.9 minutes per game over nine appearances for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Deivon Smith
 Free Agent
