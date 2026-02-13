Deivon Smith News: Logs 32 points off bench in win

Smith contributed 32 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes in Thursday's 134-116 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Smith was his team's top contributor of points, rebounds and assists in a great performance off the bench against the Hustle. He's now averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over the 2025-26 G League season, and he has been rather active lately with more than 30 minutes of play in two straight games despite coming off the second unit.