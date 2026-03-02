Deivon Smith News: Nabs triple-double in G League

Smith recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 14 assists in 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 121-100 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Smith notched his second triple-double of the regular season and helped power his squad to victory with a well-rounded final line. The 23-year-old has now scored in double figures in six straight matchups.