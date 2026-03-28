DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau Injury: Doubtful to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Jarreau is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Bulls due to right elbow soreness.

Jarreau checked out of Saturday's contest with 6:18 remaining in the fourth and is not expected to return. If he doesn't check back in, he'll finish with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
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