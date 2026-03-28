DeJon Jarreau Injury: Doubtful to return Saturday

Jarreau is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Bulls due to right elbow soreness.

Jarreau checked out of Saturday's contest with 6:18 remaining in the fourth and is not expected to return. If he doesn't check back in, he'll finish with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.