DeJon Jarreau Injury: Doubtful to return Saturday
Jarreau is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Bulls due to right elbow soreness.
Jarreau checked out of Saturday's contest with 6:18 remaining in the fourth and is not expected to return. If he doesn't check back in, he'll finish with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.
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