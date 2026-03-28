DeJon Jarreau Injury: Exits early Saturday

Jarreau exited Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls in the fourth quarter and did not return due to right elbow soreness, finishing with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Jarreau checked out of this one with 6:18 remaining in the final quarter and was deemed doubtful to return. He should be considered questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Suns until Memphis offers an update on his status.