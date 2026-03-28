DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau Injury: Exits early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Jarreau exited Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls in the fourth quarter and did not return due to right elbow soreness, finishing with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Jarreau checked out of this one with 6:18 remaining in the final quarter and was deemed doubtful to return. He should be considered questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Suns until Memphis offers an update on his status.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
March 15, 2024