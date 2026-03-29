DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jarreau (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Jarreau left Saturday's game against the Bulls early due to a right elbow injury that now has his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Cam Spencer and Adama Bal are likely to see expanded minutes, especially if Walter Clayton (ankle, questionable) is ruled out.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
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