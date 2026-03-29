DeJon Jarreau Injury: Iffy for Monday
Jarreau (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Jarreau left Saturday's game against the Bulls early due to a right elbow injury that now has his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Cam Spencer and Adama Bal are likely to see expanded minutes, especially if Walter Clayton (ankle, questionable) is ruled out.
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